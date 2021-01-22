Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.96

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 424215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VWAGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $69.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Volkswagen AG will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

