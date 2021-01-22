Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $302.00

Shares of Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 302 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.95), with a volume of 32367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Volution Group plc (FAN.L) from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 276.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £603.53 million and a PE ratio of 59.80.

In other news, insider Paul Hollingworth bought 16,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £33,408 ($43,647.77). Also, insider Andy O’Brien sold 15,043 shares of Volution Group plc (FAN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £42,872.55 ($56,013.26).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

