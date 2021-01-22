VouchForMe Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $160,524.37 and $14.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00573660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.57 or 0.04266883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016559 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

IPL is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,112,500 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.