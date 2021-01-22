Voyager Token (VGX) Achieves Market Cap of $232.44 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $232.44 million and $19.52 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00068334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.52 or 0.00579740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.47 or 0.04194427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

