Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,987,700 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 63.0% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $10,536,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRM opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

