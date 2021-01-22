VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.78

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.78 and traded as high as $40.93. VSE shares last traded at $40.14, with a volume of 39,219 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $443.59 million, a P/E ratio of 401.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 6.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.