Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $161.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VMC. Truist raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.05.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

