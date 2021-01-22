Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.81

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 11043698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $528.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

