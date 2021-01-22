W Green Pay Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,538.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $80,823.11 and approximately $10,538.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00579468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00043882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.98 or 0.04125914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016240 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

W Green Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

