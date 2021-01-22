W Green Pay (WGP) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $78,619.70 and $11,421.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.58 or 0.00580656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00044303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.39 or 0.04262772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016825 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

