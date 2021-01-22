W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up 1.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in W. P. Carey by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

WPC traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. 1,053,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,711. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

