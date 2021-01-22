W. R. Grace & Co. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 500 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 681% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,689,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CL King upped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $61.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06. W. R. Grace & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.95 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

