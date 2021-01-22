Wagerr (WGR) Reaches Market Cap of $6.55 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $2,760.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007517 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,705,202 coins and its circulating supply is 195,325,588 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

