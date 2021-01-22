Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) Shares Up 0.3%

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $35.44. 25,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 24,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.13% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

