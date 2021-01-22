Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 55,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

