Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Boosted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,649,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,142. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.