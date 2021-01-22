Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.85 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $409.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

