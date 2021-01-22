Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.22 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $26.22 million and $3.16 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.31 or 0.03821339 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022750 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

