Wameja Limited (WJA.L) (LON:WJA) Shares Down 0.1%

Wameja Limited (WJA.L) (LON:WJA) shares dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.93 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.04 ($0.09). Approximately 220,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,705,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.05 ($0.09).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.84.

Wameja Limited (WJA.L) Company Profile (LON:WJA)

Wameja Limited provides cross-border payment services in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It enables cross-border transfer between bank accounts, cards, mobile wallets, or cash outlets. The company was formerly known as eServGlobal Limited and changed its name to Wameja Limited in July 2019.

