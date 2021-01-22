Wanchain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.06 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $64.92 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00114842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00022600 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.