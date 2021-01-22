Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) Insider Sells £9,473.40 in Stock

Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) insider Keith Sadler sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £9,473.40 ($12,377.06).

LON W7L traded down GBX 1.95 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 90.55 ($1.18). The stock had a trading volume of 127,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.37. Warpaint London PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.33.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) in a research note on Monday.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

