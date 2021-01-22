Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) (CVE:WAR) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) (CVE:WAR) shares dropped 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 17,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 108,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

Get Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) alerts:

Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) (CVE:WAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 28 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,122 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Gold Inc. (WAR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.