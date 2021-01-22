wave edu coin Hits Market Capitalization of $159,318.40 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $159,318.40 and approximately $401.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, wave edu coin has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00054597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00127357 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00075045 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00281450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00069649 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile