wave edu coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $414.00 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. wave edu coin has a market cap of $179,067.10 and $414.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00123817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072372 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00275167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00068827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039182 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile