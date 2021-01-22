Waves Enterprise 1-Day Volume Tops $265,105.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $51.41 million and $265,105.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00052733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00122372 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00072370 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00265996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00067028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00039116 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,946,059 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

