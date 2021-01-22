Waves (WAVES) Market Cap Reaches $681.88 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.55 or 0.00019689 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves has a market cap of $681.88 million and approximately $85.22 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009011 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004067 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,136,160 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

