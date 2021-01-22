WAX Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $63.86 million and $14.22 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,726,185,634 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,700,733 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

