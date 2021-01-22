WazirX One Day Volume Reaches $1.72 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $21.04 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX token can now be purchased for $0.0926 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00121500 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00271281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00066615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038845 BTC.

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,283,956 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

