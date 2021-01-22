WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 17,736 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,045,000 after purchasing an additional 871,071 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average is $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

