WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 490 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Honeywell International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 46,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of HON stock opened at $204.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

