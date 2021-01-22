WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 5,896 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $93.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

