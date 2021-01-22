WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 867,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 329,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 329,478 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 170,562 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after buying an additional 109,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after buying an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $97.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

