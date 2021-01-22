WBH Advisory Inc. Has $6.60 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $71.57 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44.

