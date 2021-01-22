Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 53,171 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 345.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,171 shares during the quarter. Total makes up 2.0% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Total by 552.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,521,000 after buying an additional 877,076 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,395,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after buying an additional 462,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,809,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,578. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.9583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

