Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 4,395 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 2.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,668,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 339.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 43,621 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,671,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

