Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Trims Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 2.0% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $382,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,077,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.16 and its 200-day moving average is $230.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.92.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

