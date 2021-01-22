Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $245.55 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $246.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.93 and a 200-day moving average of $203.13.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $1.502 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

