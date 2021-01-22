Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $49.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.