Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.92 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.0% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Facebook by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $272.87 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $777.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.23 and a 200-day moving average of $266.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

