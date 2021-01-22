Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.72.

GOOGL opened at $1,884.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,760.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,622.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.