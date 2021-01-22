Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 144,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,335,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 289,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $59.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.