Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 128.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter.

IHE opened at $183.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.30. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $186.47.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

