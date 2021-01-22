Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock opened at $212.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

