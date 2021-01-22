Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $65.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

