Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 21.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $310.10 billion, a PE ratio of -107.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

