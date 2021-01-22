Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30,250 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,250 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $190.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.