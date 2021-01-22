Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $844.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $713.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,696.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock worth $101,021,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

