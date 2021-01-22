Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%.

Webster Financial stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. 1,107,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,920. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.