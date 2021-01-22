Wedbush Upgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) to “Outperform”

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. CLSA started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CL King began coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. Equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

