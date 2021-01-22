Wedbush Weighs in on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.83). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BJRI opened at $46.21 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2,769.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 46,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
