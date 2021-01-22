Wedbush Weighs in on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.83). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BJRI. Stephens raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of BJRI opened at $46.21 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2,769.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 46,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

